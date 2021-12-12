CSOs sensitise on rising cases of violence against women in Kwara

Civil Society Organisations on sexual and gender-based violence have raised the alarm of increasing cases of sexual and gender-based violence in Kwara State.

Speaking with journalists on the sideline of commemoration of 16 days of activism against gender-based violence in Ilorin at the weekend, the president of the group, Anthonia Erinfolami-Daniel, said that the cases are increasing on daily basis in the state.

“Kwara State in recent times has recorded cases of sexual and gender-based violence and sadly, it’s increasing on daily basis. Relevant stakeholders are trying their possible best but is our best good enough? Recently, we had the case of Blessing Olajide, a 300 Level student of the university of Ilorin gruesomely murdered at her residence.

“We have cases of parents/guardians inflicting grievous injuries on their children/wards, the issues of wife battery is on the increase, rape/sexual abuse is gradually becoming a norm in our society. Is this how we all sit and watch?

“If we all keep quiet thinking it’s not my child that it is affected, the more the cases, and the more closer it gets to our doorsteps,” she said.

Talking on the 16 days of activism to end all forms of gender-based violence around the world, the committee chairperson, Hajia Nimat Labaika, said that a new report from UN women based on data from 13 countries shows that two in three women reported that they or a woman they know experienced some forms of violence and are more likely to face insecurity. “Sadly, only one in 10 women said that victims would go to the security agencies for help.”

“The 16 days of activism is an International campaign to challenge violence against women and girls. The campaign runs every year from November 25 through December 10. It was initiated in the year 1991 by the first women’s global leadership institute held by the Center for Women’s Global Leadership at Rutgers University. Nearly one in three women have been abused in their lifetime. In times of crisis, the numbers rise, as seen during the Covid-19 pandemic and recent humanitarian crisis, conflicts and climate disasters.

“While pervasive, sexual and gender-based violence is not inevitable. It can and must be prevented.

Stopping this violence starts with believing survivors, adopting a comprehensive and inclusive approach that tackles root causes, transform harmful social norms, and empowers women and girls.

“With survivors-centred essential services across policing, justice, health, and social sectors, and sufficient financing for women’s rights agenda, we can end sexual and gender-based violence. It is in view of this that we launch A Trust Fund we tag “Stop SGBV Trust Fund” in Kwara State. Let us help the victims get Justice and more importantly re-integrate them back into society and live a normal life.

“We call on relevant stakeholders to join hands together to end this rising pandemic called Sexual and Gender-Based Violence in our Society.”

