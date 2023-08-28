“Non-payment of salary for July 2023 to all Medical Doctors in the hospital,Non-payment of visiting Consultants and Professors their monthly allowances for a period of eight (8) months.

“This has resulted in the withdrawal of services of some of the consultants who have to travel from Sokoto and Kebbi states for their services Gross underpayment of Eight (8) Medical Doctors as some of them received less than 50% of their monthly salary without any reason.

“Non-remittance of third party deductions for a period of fifteen (15) months Gross shortage of Manpower thereby these critical problems observed are threatening the status of accreditation of the hospital for post-graduate medical training, training of interns as well as delivery of specialist medical services to the people of the state thereby reversing the gains recorded over the years.

“Already people requiring specialized treatment including surgeries are travelling to other states to access services as a result of these negative developments.

Regrettably, the issues have taken a toll on the well-being and welfare of Doctors as most of them struggle to feed their families.

“This is really unacceptable to the NMA. Zamfara as a critical stakeholder cannot fold its arms and allow this trend to continue.

“The extended Executive Council thereby makes the following demand: Immediate payment of four (4) months outstanding salaries to 17 Medical Doctors who have not been paid since April 2023 without further delay.

“Immediate payment of all Medical Doctors in the hospital their salary for the month of July 2023, payment of Eight (8) months allowances to the visiting consultants and Professors without further delay.

“Immediate payment of the outstanding balance of incomplete salaries to Eight (8) Medical Doctors without further delay and release of 15 months of third-party deductions to ARD ASYBSH and NMA Zamfara without further delay.

“Immediate recruitment of additional manpower across all cadre to ensure uninterrupted delivery of Healthcare services to the people of Zamfara State and to limit brain drain in the State

“NMA Zamfara resolved to issue a week ultimatum to the Government of Zamfara State to address the above demands, We will proceed on Total and Indefinite Strike action from Monday, September 4, 2023, if the Government fails to address the demands. This will lead to the total closure of all hospitals including Federal hospitals, State hospitals as well all private hospitals in addition to the withdrawal of all medical and dental services by all Medical Doctors in Zamfara State.

“This decision became necessary owing to the failure of the relevant organs of Government to holistically resolve the matter, NMA stressed.