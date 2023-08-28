The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Monday said its officers have arrested two 40ft containers with container numbers; MRSU 592397/0 and MRKU 553432/1 over concealment of illicit and unregistered pharmaceutical drugs worth N550, 265,669 from India.

This is even as the Service said the importer of the containers, one Mr. Boniface Ike admitted to ownership of the seized containers and was arrested after he tried to bribe Customs officers with $54,330 Dollars worth N50m at the current exchange rate of N920.

Addressing newsmen in Lagos, the Customs Area Controller of Tin-Can Customs Command, Adekunle Oloyede, explained that money which Mr. Boniface Ike attempted to give Customs officers as bribe is in safe custody at the Command.

According to Controller Oloyede, “The Command received a timely intelligence from the Command Customs Intelligence Unit on the suspected importation of illicit dangerous drugs (unregistered regulated pharmaceutical products) concealed in two by 40ft containers with Bill of lading Nos 227578945 and 227898171.

“On arrival of the vessel in Tin-Can Island Container Terminal (TICT), the containers (MRSU 592397/0 and MRKU 553432/1) were transferred immediately to the Enforcement Station for 100% physical examination and further investigation.

“The physical examination was conducted on both containers by Enforcement Officers, Customs Intelligence Operatives, Customs Police and Examination officers of the Terminal on Tuesday, 22 August 2023 at about 14:00hours and Wednesday, 23 August 2023 at about 13:00hours, respectively. The following were discovered:

“Container No MRSU 592397/0: The details on the Bill of Lading with No 227578945 stated the items laden were 1,016 packages containing Electrical Goods, Ceiling Fan, 36 Jewel (Cooper) and Chilly Cutters (Stainless Steel Plastic) but after examination, the container was found to contain five cartons of Timaking 120 Tapentadol (Tramadol) Hydrochloride Carisoprodol capsule. Each carton contains 50 rolls, each rolls contains 5 packets, each packet contains 200 tablets;

“84 cartons of Gastro Resistant Omeprazole capsule BP 200mg. Each carton contains 50 packets, each packet contains 10 capsules.

“876 cartons of CSMIX cough syrup containing Codeine (each bottle 100ml). Each carton contains 200 bottles;

“50) cartons of Manual Grater Machine-70 pieces per carton as means of concealment and One carton of Ceiling Fan as a means of concealment.

“For Container No MRKU 553432/1; the details on Bill of Lading with number 227898171 stated the items laden were 1,021 packages containing Electrical Goods Ceiling Fan 36 Jewel (Cooper) and Chilly Cutter (Stainless Steel Plastic) but after examination the container was found to contain: 10 cartons of Super Royal 225 (Tramadol). Each carton contains 50 rolls, each roll contains 10 packets, each packet 10 tablets.





“105 cartons of Omeprazole Capsule BP 200mg. Each carton contains 50 packets, each packet contains 10 capsules.

“754 cartons of Barcadin with Codeine (each bottle 100ml). Each carton contains 200 Bottles.

“50 cartons of Manual Grater Machine – 70 pieces per carton as means of concealment

” and One cartons of Compo Ceiling Fan as means of concealment.

“The Unregistered’ pharmaceutical products intercepted are regulated products by NAFDAC and didn’t have the required permits and certificates for importation in which the documents are to ascertain for the safety of the products to Nigerians, hence these illicit dangerous drugs were concealed.

“Two suspects have been arrested and are presently at the custody of the Enforcement Unit in accordance with the investigation process of the Service. One of suspects in custody, Mr. Boniface Ike accepted that he is the owner (Importer) of the two containers and sought to discuss privately with OC Enforcement DC GI Aliyu and Team Manager CIU AC H Abubakar.

“I instructed my officers to play along, the request was granted in expectation of receiving vital information from the suspect but to their bewilderment, the suspect pleaded for his freedom from detention and release of the containers while offering gratification to the tune of N50,000,000.00 equivalent to $54,330 at the current exchange rate of N920. “The money was collected and kept in safe custody at the Enforcement Unit to be tendered as exhibit.

“The Nigeria Customs Service will not be a part of nefarious acts which will jeopardize the safety and lives of the citizens of our dear country, Nigeria, any fraudulent importer or agent who tries to perpetrate such acts will be prosecuted accordingly.”

