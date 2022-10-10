Do Nigerians have hope?

Letters
By
Nigerians Amotekun water Advice to Nigerian students, Need to vote right Storming terrorist strongholds Birth When will captives of train attack regain freedom?, On 2023 and emerging aspirants, writers market Northern leaders on the brink of failure, Where are we headed as a nation?, Need to implement Act prohibiting child hawking , Putin Celebrating a man of intellectual prowess, The dynamics of Ogun politics, On women in science, Prevalence of early marriage, Prevalence of early marriage in Northern Nigeria, Challenges of advertising, Lagos-Ibadan Building trust for COVID-19 vaccines to succeed, A plea Stopping harassment on health workers, Insecurity and Buhari’s failed promise , market Nigeria Lekki pogrom, Lagos exodus of Nigerian nurses, On nutrition sorceresses and crime, Indulgence of cybercrime among Nigerian youths, Oloyede Government must formulate masses-friendly, Digitalisation and JAMB massive failure, Eid Adha in spirit, Ahmed Between Sunday Igboho and DSS, On agitations in Nigeria, FG poverty reduction achievable, Still on the Twitter ban, war Nigeria’s worst Democracy, On looming food, youths Ramadan in a pandemic, insecurity, It’s time to exploit, Buni: The miracle man who revived APC,Unending slaughtering of innocents, youth’s non participation in politics

Nigeria, a good nation has over 200 million citizens and at 62, I have to ask whether Nigeria has everything to liberate her poor citizens from the shackles of poverty. President Muhammadu Buhari has done well to nominate 437 distinguished and patriotic Nigerians for national awards out of 200 million Nigerians before he goes to his home town in Daura in 2023. This is good. As a Nigeria citizen, I feel incomplete and dissatisfied about the few names of Nigerians nominated for the said national honour.

I have made up my mind to send more names of average Nigerians that deserve to be honoured to the office of President Muhammadu Buhari for possible consideration before the stipulated time. The presidency should think of what to do touch the lives of poor citizens before he relinquishes power because the national wealth belongs to us all.

We can’t continue to use Nigeria’s resources to take care of few Nigerians while others who don’t have opportunity will continue to wallow in abject poverty. Nigeria has everything to liberate her poor citizens out of poverty. The president should remember to do the needful for the poor citizens as he has done now to honour Nigerians.

 

Barrister Jimoh  Mumin,

Ibadan.

 

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

You might also like
Letters

Nigerians responsible for faulty economical system

Letters

Living on hope in Nigeria

Letters

Improving our national situation

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More