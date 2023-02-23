Olaniyan Kayode

A member of the House of Representatives and the 2023 Accord senatorial candidate for Oyo North Senatorial District, Honourable Shina Peller, has urged the electorate to do away with vote buying in the forthcoming election

Peller, representing Iseyin/ltesiwaju/Kajola/lwajowa Federal Constituency in Oyo State, described Accord as a blessing in disguise to him and other party members.

During his grand campaign finale at Adabo Market, Palace Square, Iseyin, Oyo State, Peller expressed confidence that Accord is a party through which a new, functional system will be achieved, come February 25.

Peller, who is contesting on the platform of the Accord party in Oyo North Senatorial District, disclosed that he is contesting to lead the liberation mission for the people of Oke-Ogun.

He said: “People are tired of the present system; they want a breath of fresh air, and I strongly believe that Accord is the party that will lead us to a new, functional system starting from Oyo State.

“My message to the electorates, 2023 has provided us a chance to rewrite the story of our great nation when people can go to the polls and vote for their choices of candidates.

“I have always advised our people not to focus on one candidate, the president is just one person out of a system and our country is suffering from a system failure.

“People should vote their conscience, competence, character, capacity and not just money and popularity and they should try as much as possible to support young candidates because we have more young people in the world today.

“Due to the existence of technology, an average young people in Nigeria today is exposed to direct competition with their peers anywhere in the world, so we should user in a pro-youth government, a government that can create an enable environment for youth to strive in Nigeria, this is opportunity for us to do that, people should run away from vote buying.

The Oke Ogun-born federal lawmaker explained that if he wanted the APC senatorial tickect by all means, he would have approached the court to challenge the purported Oyo North APC senatorial primaries which he described as kangaroo.





He stated further that he refused to approach the court because he wants to serve as a leading example to young ones who may experience same but cannot afford to go to court.

Honourable Peller added that he refused to approach the court because he wants to serve as a leading example to the young ones who may be in his shoes but cannot afford to go to court. I'm now under Accord and the logo of our party is your thumb. Please vote for me," he said.