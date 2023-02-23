SHOLA ADEKOLA, Lagos

History has been made with the official landing of the maiden test flights into the Ogun State Gateway International Agro-Cargo Airport at Iperu-Ilishan Road, Ikene local government.in Ogun State.

The first private aircraft landed at 2.15 pm to the excitement of the Ogun people who had earlier trooped to the airport to witness the occasion.

The height of the day was the landing of Valuejet airline at 3:30 pm thus becoming the first commercial flight to land at the cargo airport.

Among the Ogun State dignitaries that witnessed the achievement included:, Governor Dapo Abiodun, former Governors Segun Osoba, Gbenga Daniel, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole and the traditional class including the Akarigbo of Remonland Awujale of Ijebu, represented by the Orimolusi of Ijebu Igbo.

According to the state government, the cargo airport is a mega airport project conceptualized by Governor Dapo Abiodun to create needed infrastructure to boost the exportation of agricultural and non-agricultural goods and reinvigorate further social, economic activities, which will subsequently increase revenue generation drive of the State.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and his wife, Dolapo, arrived at the airport in an aircraft which touched down at 2:57.

Speaking at the occasion, Commissioner for transport, Mr Akin Adesanya, described the event as historic.

The opening of the cargo airport, which has the longest runway in the country. According to the commissioner, it was made possible following the pledge made by the Dapo Abiodun government to deliver it to the people of the state before his first tenure.

In his comments, the Managing director of Valuejet Airline, which operated the maiden flight, Mr Kunle Soname, described the opportunity as invaluable to the airline.





Former Governor Gbenga Daniel went down memory lane to attribute reasons for mooting the idea of the cargo airport and the resolve to make the airport an alternative to Lagos airport and further make business and transportation of goods seamless to farmers in the state.