The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Osun State Command on Thursday deployed 4, 520 personnel for the February 25th general elections.

He stressed that “officers and men have been deployed to Three Thousand Steven Hundred and Sixty Three (3,763) polling units in the state. Personnel have also been deployed to Six Hundred and Sixty Four (664) wards across the state”.

“Eagle–eyed patrol teams had also be stationed in the Three (3) senatorial districts in the state for effective monitoring and to mitigate threats.”

The State Commandant, Agboola Sunday who made these known in Osogbo via a statement by ASCII Adeleke Kehinde, the Command spokesperson, warned miscreants to desist from engaging in activities that may cause threats to the peaceful atmosphere of the 2023 general elections, as anyone caught would be dealt with according to the electoral law.

‘’The corps is engaging with other security agencies in the state. I want to urge the good and law-abiding citizens of Osun State not to entertain any fear”.

“The Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) has fine-tuned modalities to ensure that the coming elections are conducted to the admiration of all Nigerians.”

“Heads of security agencies in the state have had a series of engagements; we have been able to map out strategies towards the success of the forthcoming general elections. Our collaboration is strong. Osun residents will perform their civic responsibilities in a peaceful atmosphere, without being harassed,” Commandant Agboola said.

Commandant Agboola noted that the recently passed electoral law, Part VII of the Electoral Act 2022 (as Amended) is devoted to electoral offences while Section 150 paragraphs (1) and (2) of the Act stipulate that an offence committed under the Act shall be triable.

The Osun NSCDC boss assured electorates that his personnel will not violate the code of conduct expected of security personnel. While assuring the public of the integrity of the personnel of NSCDC, he promised neutrality, respect for human rights and dignity in the discharge of this all-important national assignment.

Commandant Agboola, who called for the support of all and sundry, said everyone must work towards the success of the general elections. He wanted all hands to be on deck to ensure the elections is peaceful.





“I want to assure you that NSCDC personnel will discharge their duties with a high degree of professionalism for us to witness free, fair and credible elections,” he reiterated.

He urged electorates to report electoral cases and emergency matters before, during and after elections to the NSCDC on the following numbers; 08055555644 and 07041300031.

