DJ Cuppy graduates from Oxford University with 2nd masters degree

DJ Cuppy, a popular Nigerian Disc Jockey and producer, whose real name is Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, has announced that she has completed her Master’s program in African Studies at the University of Oxford in England, United Kingdom.

The daughter of billionaire business mogul, Femi Otedola, trended on the media last week when she opened up about why she has remained single, saying that most men who come into her life are not looking for true love but are after her father’s wealth.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal her recent accomplishment, the “Gelato” crooner said although she was unable to graduate with Merit or Distinction, she was proud to have passed and graduated from the highly respected institution despite a tough year of studying.

“Got my thesis result, which classifies my MSc degree. I didn’t get a Merit or a Distinction, but I PASSED!!! ✅📚After a tough year, I can officially say I am now a graduate from #UniofOxford 🎓And I am bloody proud of myself. To God be the glory! 🎊👩🏾‍🎓🎉,” she tweeted.

Congratulating her on her new feat, the University of Oxford she graduated from retweeted her post with the caption, “Congratulations! 👏”

In addition to the latest degree, the pink colour loving DJ has previously bagged a degree in Business and Economics from King’s College, London in 2014 and a master’s degree in Music Business which she earned from New York University in 2015.

DJ Cuppy also hinted at her intention to go back to school a few days ago. Taking to Twitter on the 14th of September, she wrote “Thinking of going back to University again to study Architecture 💭😅” This however generated reactions from some Twitter users who wonder what she plans to do with all the certificate she’s accumulating.

A user @rutie_xx wrote” What are you doing with all these degrees? You already have money.”











