Court sentences 66 internet fraudsters to up to 10 months imprisonment in Oyo

An Oyo State High Court has sentenced 66 fraudsters to up to ten months imprisonment as applicable for internet-related offences.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) had approached an Oyo High Court for the conviction of the suspects for offences bordering on cyber crimes.

They were arraigned by the prosecution counsels, Oyelakin Oyefiran, Chidebere Okoli, Oluwatoyin Owodunni, Modupe Akunkoye, Mohammed Galadanchi, Mabas Mabur, Abduulrasheed Suleiman and Samsudeen Bashir on a one count charge bordering on cybercrime.

The convicts were tried and convicted by Justices Okusola Adetujoye, Bayo Taiwo and Ladiran Akintola

The courts convicted and sentenced the defendants to various jail terms, some two weeks, others four months, six months of community service, and some to ten months imprisonment.

The courts also ordered that they restitute their various victims and forfeit all items recovered from them to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

