The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has revealed that the Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri will retain his seat in the governorship election while a strong opposition will unseat his Imo counterpart, Hope Uzodinma.

The cleric in a statement signed Sunday by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, advised the Bayelsa governor to make reconciliation moves with aggrieved parties in the State beyond his party because he foresees a kind of technicality being used against him even though he will win the election.

He explained the APC in the State will swim in a deep crisis and it will affect the chances of the party’s candidate.

He warned Diri to be more focused and continue doing projects that will make people smile.

‘’The governor of Bayelsa, Douye Diri will retain his seat but he needs to make reconciliation moves before the election with aggrieved parties.

“He must stay on alert and put his house in order. He must continue doing projects that will make people smile. Diri should be more focused than ever because they want to do a kind of technicality against him.

“The PDP should extend reconciliation move to other parties and there will be crisis in Bayelsa APC and this will make way for the PDP,” he said.

For Imo, Primate Ayodele warned oppositions against going into the election individually.

He made it known that only a strong coalition can unseat Hope Uzodinma because he has all he needs to win the election.

He advised opposition to come together to unseat him because the people of Imo don’t want him anymore.

‘’If anyone wants to win Hope Uzodinma in Imo state, there must be a coalition. As individuals, no opposition will be able to defeat the governor so they need to form a coalition if they are truly serious about defeating the governor.





“A strong coalition will unseat him but if the oppositions go into the election for their selfish interests, they will lose.

“The people of Imo don’t want him again but he has all he needs to win the election, only a strong coalition will stop him. Your selfishness will not give you victory,’’ he added.

