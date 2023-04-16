As exit of governance knocked the door for outgoing Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje begged for forgiveness from those he might have trampled in the course of his duty as number one citizen of the state.

Governor Ganduje is expected to completed his second term of eight years in the next one month and handover the mantle of leadership to governor-elect, Abba Kabir Yusuf

However, speaking at a Ramadan lecture series at Al Furqan Juma’at Mosque located at Nassarawa GRA Kano said “forgive me for I’ve forgiven all”.

Quoting from his words Ganduje said “I’ve forgiven anyone who at one time disparaged my person, and my character for whatever reasons, and on my part, I equally begged or seek for your forgiveness for all that I’ve done wrong to you.”

According to him, “the inspiration was drawn from the position of Islam, adding that “as espoused by the leader of this Mosque, forgiveness occupies a prime spot in our religion”.

“My tenure as governor of Kano state has come to an end, and this is a farewell greeting. I wish you all the best. For those who we have wronged, forgive us, on my part I’ve forgiven those who wronged me no matter the weight of the offence. “

After he had spoken, “Ganduje’s former Commissioner for works and infrastructure, Muaz Magaji, who was in attendance on the occasion stood up and said “yes, I have forgiven you, but I will never forget how you plotted to eliminate me from the surface of the earth on a number of occasions”.

Magaji however in his verified Facebook timeline mentioned three places where he escaped death allegedly plotted by his erstwhile boss.