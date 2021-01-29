Dice Ailes out with ‘Money Dance’

Afro and Hip-Hop music hotshot, Dice Ailes is striding triumphantly into music’s hit list for the year 2021 with the release of a fresh single titled ‘Money Dance’.

Dice Ailes can be credited for having pioneered a genre-bending swanky sound that has resulted in a string of music hits, therefore becoming a mainstay with the industry’s new school today. The year 2021, according to stakeholders, will hold a lot of promise for Dice Ailes. Just last year, at the point of releasing his collaborative duet ‘Pim Pim’ with rapper Olamide, conversations were underway fuelling speculations about his first ever album project. Luckily the song had attained viral status before the global pandemic struck and despite its dastardly effects across sectors, Dice Ailes remained unfazed in his commitment to his creative responsibilities.

Even when protests rocked his home country, Nigeria towards the end of last year, which was an aftermath of a nationwide protest against police brutality and bad governance, he maintained an active involvement joining protests from the diaspora community and using his platforms to amplify the message in a special tribute song ‘No One.’

Now that the world is working to attain back its normalcy, Dice Ailes has also set his release plans back in motion. First on his list is ‘Money Dance’, a musical that unveils in a flirty arrangement of bass lines accompanied by vocal licks characterising the singer’s defiance. Experts say his dexterity shines throughout the very sonically pleasing number which has potential to become an anthem. It, however, leaves so much to be expected on this debut album whenever it drops.

His hard work and talent has gone on to earn him award nominations, including as the rookie of the year and next rated at Nigeria’s leading music award ceremony, the Headies awards in 2016 and 2018 respectively.

Dice launched his professional music career in 2014 with ‘Telephone’. He has since consistently served a flurry of hits such as ‘Miracle’, ‘Ella’, ‘Otedola’, ‘Alakori’ and recently, ‘Pim Pim’ featuring Olamide.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Dice Ailes out Dice Ailes out

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Dice Ailes out Dice Ailes out

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE