The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Thursday disclosed that its troops have neutralized several terrorists believed to be members of the dreaded Boko Haram and Islamic West Africa Province (ISWAP) groups, arrested 40 while 501 others and members of their families surrendered to troops in the North-East region zone in its renewed efforts to end insurgency activities in the country.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen Musa Danmada disclosed this during the bi-weekly media briefing with the Defence Correspondents on the Operations of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security forces at the various theaters in the Six-geo-political zones of the country in the last two weeks.

Danmadami stated that troops of the Joint Task Force, Operation Hadin Kai in the North East zone of the country have sustained the aggressive posture against the Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists through intense aerial and ground patrolling of logistics routes and mobility corridors.

He said in furtherance to this, troops conducted operational activities at identified Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists camps and enclaves at highgrounds, villages and forests within Gwoza, Bama, Jere, Nganzai, Damboa, Askira Uba, Kaga, Kuzamala and Monguno Local Government Areas of Borno State as well as Gulani and Bade Local Government Areas of Yobe State respectively which yielded some remarkable successes.

According to him, “on 9 April 2023, troops acted on credible information and raided suspected terrorist enclaves within Askira Uba, Gwoza and Damboa Local Government Areas of Borno State. In these operations troops made contact with the terrorists and following the various encounters troops neutralized 4 terrorists while others escaped with gunshot wounds. Troops destroyed their camps and enclaves and further exploited the surrounding bushes where they discovered and rescued 136 civilians comprising 46 adult females and 90 children.

He explained that the troops further recovered 2 AK47 rifles, 4 dane guns, 6 AK47 magazines, 5 rounds of 7.62mm special, 6 bicycles, 96 rustled cattle, 2 pairs of Boko Haram Terrorists uniforms and 4 solar panels among other sundry items.

He stated that ”equally on 10 April 2023, troops conducted fighting patrol to villages in Jere, Kaga and Friday Market at Gonin Kurmin village in Bama Local Government Area, and made contact with terrorists. Following the fire fight, troops neutralized 10 terrorists while others fled in disarray with gunshot wounds. Troops recovered 1 GPMG, 2 AK47 rifles, 1 RPG tubes, 732 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 30 livestock, 5 cutlasses, 2 AK47 magazines, 4 bicycles, the sum of Fifty Four Thousand One Hundred and Five Naira (N54,105.00) only and other sundry items as well as rescued 1 abducted civilian. Similarly, on 6 April 2023, troops arrested a suspected female terrorist in possession of 1 RPG bomb along Gajiram Bolori road in Ngazai Local Government Area of Borno State. Also, on 11 April 2023.

“Troops on patrol arrested 5 suspected Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists logistic suppliers enroute Damasak in Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno State. Items recovered from the suspect include assorted food stuffs, beverages, food flasks, toiletries, cooking oil, soft drinks and cash. Same day, troops also arrested 3 suspected Boko Haram terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists logistic suppliers with 3 bags of gum Arabic at Benishiekh Market in Kaga Local Government Area of same state. The suspects revealed that the gum Arabic was given to them by the terrorists to sell on their behalf and return the proceed. Troops also recovered the sum of Forty Nine Thousand Four Hundred Naira (N49,400.00) only from the suspects.

“Equally, due to troops intensive onslaught against terrorists, 8 Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and their families comprising of 2 adults males, 2 adult females and 4 children surrendered to troops at Gwoza in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State. The terrorist surrendered with 3 Ak47 rifles, 1 AK56 rifle, 5 AK47 magazines, 68 rounds of 7.62mm special and 19 rounds of 7.62mm x 29mm special ammo. Troops also arrested 5 Boko Haram terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists informants at different locations within the general area of operations.

He further added that, ” on 12 April 2023, troops on fighting patrol had a meeting engagement with Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists at Mussaram in Marte Local Government Area of Borno State.

According to him, “following the fire fight, troops neutralized 6 Boko Haram terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and recovered 2 AK49 rifles, 1 PKT MG, 243 rounds of 7.62mm x 54mm ball rimmed ammo, 89 rounds of 5.56 x 45mm ball carton ammo as well as 2 motorcycles.





“Cumulatively, within the weeks in review, troops recovered 14 AK47 rifles, 2 AK49 rifle, 1 AK56 rifle, 1 GPMG, 1 RPG tube, 1 PK MG, 2 RPG bombs, 732 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 77 rounds of 7.62mm special, 19 rounds of 7.62mm x 29mm special, 16 rounds of 7.62mm ball metal links ammo, 1,000 rounds of 7.62mm NATO (belted), 243 round of 7.62mm x 54mm special ammo, 89 rounds of 5.56mm x 45mm special, 16 AK47 magazines, 7 dane guns and the sum of One Hundred and Three Thousand, Five Hundred and Five Naira (N103,505.00) only as well as other sundry items.

He further explained that, “Troops equally, neutralized 24 terrorists, arrested 40 terrorists logistics suppliers including one female, 4 terrorists informant, and rescued 206 civilians, while a total of 501 Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and their families comprising of 60 adult males, 176 adult females and 266 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the theatre of operation.

“All recovered items, arrested Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists, terrorists logistics suppliers, were handed over to the relevant authority for further action. While the surrendered Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and members of their families were profiled for further action. The rescued civilians were given medical attention before being handed over to relevant authorities for further action.”

The Director further disclosed that in a related development, the air component of Operations Hadin Kai equally conducted several air interdiction operations against terrorists enclaves and logistics in order to degrade them.

According to him, “on 9 April 2023, air recce operation was conducted over Konduga, Gargash, Gulumba Gana, Sabil Huda, Njimia and Sambisa South general area. Terrorists were seen running to take cover at nearby vegetation. Consequently, following the outcome of the recce these locations were engaged with rockets and bombs. Feedback revealed that several terrorists were neutralized with their structures and logistics destroyed in the air strikes.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE