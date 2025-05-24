DHQ reiterates commitment to restoring peace to troubled regions

The Military High Command has reiterated its resolve to restore peace to troubled regions in the country in its ongoing joint offensive operations by troops and other security agencies within all theatres across the country.

This was contained in a statement made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja on Saturday by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kanye.

General Kanye reaffirmed that the Troops of AFN under the leadership of Gen CG Musa, “is determined, poised and not resting on its oars as the AFN is not negotiating its resolve to restore peace to troubled region”.

According to him, “In continuation of the ongoing fight against terrorism, banditry and other criminalities in the country, troops of AFN, hybrid forces, and other security agencies have sustained its joint offensive operations within all theatres across the country.

“While taking care of troops’ welfare most importantly. As part of our constitutional mandate, we have launched several key operations aimed at combating insurgency, terrorism, and other forms of criminal activities that threaten our communities.

“These operations are strategically designed and executed to ensure the safety of our people and the restoration of peace in affected regions”.

General Kanye explained that within the period under review, troops of AFN successfully destroyed several terrorist camps as well as rescued kidnapped victims and rehabilitation civilians affected by the conflict.

“Our dedicated troops have demonstrated remarkable courage and professionalism in the face of adversity.

“In the period under review, our gallant troops neutralized scores of terrorists and also conducted operations across the various operation theatres in the country.

“Troops of AFN will continue its operations within the ambit of the law, giving due regard to human rights in line with global best practices to safeguard national security, support our allies, and maintain regional stability.”

On the achievements of the troops, Gen Kanye explained that the Troops of Operation DELTA SAFE foiled oil theft worth over N533.5m during the week under review comprising 550,350 liters of stolen crude oil, 13,710 litres of illegally refined AGO and 350 litres of DPK.

He stated; “Additionally, they discovered and destroyed 45 crude oil cooking ovens, 30 dugout pits, 16 boats, 37 storage tanks, 11 drums, and 18 illegal refining sites. Other items recovered include pumping machines, drilling machines, tricycles, motorcycles, mobile phones, and 4 vehicles”.

The Director further added that 51 oil thieves and other criminals were arrested, while assorted arms and ammunition were also recovered.

He further explained that during the week in focus, troops of Operation HADIN KAI recorded the following successes *Surrender of ISWAP/JAS Terrorists. From 15 – 21 May 2025, scores of terrorists comprising adult males and females as well as children surrendered to troops as operational tempo heightened during the week.

He added that the troops in conjunction with security agencies and Hybrid Forces, conducted offensive operations including fighting patrols, raids, and clearance operations in Gwoza, Konduga, Bama, Kukawa, Abadam, and Damboa LGAs of Borno State, as well as Madagali and Gujba LGAs of Adamawa and Yobe States respectively.

According to him, during the operations, some terrorists were neutralized, while 14 kidnapped victims were rescued. They also recovered a cache of arms and ammunition as well as mortar bombs, locally made IEDs/IED-making materials, extra magazines, hand-held radios, and equipment.

He further explained that the Troops arrested 13 terrorists’ logistics suppliers in well-coordinated operations conducted in Monguno and Maiduguri Metropolitan Council and Monguno LGA of Borno State as well as Damatru LGA of Yobe State

“Amongst the items recovered were IED-making materials, large quantities of nitrogen filled in cylinders, and motorcycle spares, while the sum of N106,000.00 was also recovered from them.”

The Director further added that the Troops of Operation FASAN YAMMA recorded the following within the period under review in the Offensive Operations. Between 15 – 19 May 2025,

“Troops conducted fighting patrols and made contact with terrorists in Gusau and Tsafe LGAs of Zamfara State as well as Matazu and Faskari LGAs of Katsina State.

“They also conducted operations in Tangaza and Isa LGAs of Sokoto State as well as Kachia LGA of Kaduna State. During the encounters, some terrorists were neutralized, while 11 kidnapped victims were rescued. Some weapons,, as well as assorted ammunition, vehicles, handheld radios, and motorcycles were also recovered.

“Troops further destroyed a terrorist kingpin camp known as Sule Jedi at Marhaba Forest in Matazu LGA of Katsina State.”

He added that the Troops responded to information about terrorists’ activities in Malumfashi and Sabuwa LGAs of Katsina State as well as Maru, and Bungudu LGAs of Zamfara State.

“They also conducted operations in Rabah and Arewa LGAs of Sokoto and Kebbi States from 15 – 18 May 2025. During the encounters, troops neutralized some terrorists and rescued over 14 kidnapped victims.

“Troops acting on a tip-off arrested 4 terrorist collaborators and neutralized one while attempting to direscuedsarm own personnel in Dan Wasagu and Sule Tankarkar LGAs of Kebbi and Jigawa States on 15 and 19 May 2025 respectively. They recovered motorcycles, mobile phones, and the sum of N2,557,300.00 from them.”

Gen Kanye disclosed that all arrested suspects and recovered exhibits as well as the rescued hostages have been handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action.