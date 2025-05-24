Confiscated 753-unit housing estate not on sale yet, FG warns Nigerians

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has alerted the general public that it has not yet commenced any process for the sale of the 753-unit housing estate linked to former CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele which it took custody of from the EFCC, a few days ago.

This clarification, according to the ministry, became necessary as reports reaching the ministry indicated that scammers were already on the move to defraud Nigerians, claiming they had slots from the housing ministry to sell the houses, asking for N500,000 for purchase of nonexistent expression of interest form.

“For avoidance of doubt, the ministry has just taken over the estate from the EFCC as directed by Mr. President, the houses will be completed by the ministry and all the necessary infrastructure will be provided before offering to the public for sale and for special needs of the government, a statement signed by the ministry ‘s Director Press and Public Relations, Badamasi Haiba.

“The minister, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa had in that regard announced that the ministry would set up a technical committee to carry out physical assessment of the facility, conduct integrity test of the buildings ascertain the infrastructure needs that will make the estate habitable, and finally come up with the disposal strategy.

“The public is hereby informed that the ministry will give a clear and adequate announcement, as well as a strategy outlined for the sales of the houses, as directed by His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Accordingly, the general public is therefore warned not to fall victim to fraudsters, and is advised to directly contact the ministry’s officials through the departments of Public Building and Housing Development, and the Press and Public Relations for clarification before they commit any resources as regards to the purchase of the houses,” Haba said.

The ministry, according to Haba, remained committed to ensuring that the process is guided by transparency, public accountability, and inclusivity while delivering on the Renewed Hope Agenda in the housing sector.

He urged all Nigerians to remain vigilant and rely only on official communications from the ministry.