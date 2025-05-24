Bauchi First Lady distributes 1,660 kits to midwives for safe delivery

A total of 1,660 professional kits (Crocs and scrubs) have been presented to midwives across Specialist Hospitals, General Hospitals, and Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) in Bauchi State to enhance skilled birth delivery at these facilities.

The presentation was made on Saturday by the First Lady of Bauchi State, Aisha Bala Mohammed, during a ceremony held at the Polio Emergency Operation Center (EOC) in Bauchi.

While presenting the items to the beneficiaries, the First Lady disclosed that the kits were donated to the state through the pet project of the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

She stated, “I am delighted to be here today to celebrate the vital contributions of midwives in our healthcare system. Your tireless efforts in providing quality care to our mothers and newborns are truly commendable.”

She added, “I welcome everyone to this historic moment as we present the 1,660 professional kits (Crocs and scrubs) to our midwives who have been providing quality and affordable services in our health facilities.”

According to her, “These kits are part of the 10,000 donations allocated to the North-East by Her Excellency, the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu—‘The Mother of the Nation’—in a colourful ceremony held earlier this year in Taraba State.”

The First Lady further emphasized: “At our health facilities, midwives are the backbone of our healthcare system. Your dedication to ensuring safe deliveries, promoting healthy practices, and providing essential care to our communities remains invaluable.”

“As a mother, I am proud to be part of the Hope Initiative Health Program, which aims to improve maternal and child health outcomes in our state. This program aligns with our government’s commitment to reducing maternal and infant mortality rates,” she added.

Aisha Bala Mohammed also noted, “The present administration under the leadership of His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, in collaboration with the Al’muhibba Foundation, has made healthcare delivery one of its cardinal objectives.”

She explained that through the foundation, the government has constructed health facilities, provided equipment and essential drugs, including Mama Kits, to address maternal, neonatal, and infant mortality across communities in the state.

She added, “The professional kits (Crocs and scrubs) presented today are intended to ensure protection during your work. The contributions of our midwives to strengthening maternal and child health cannot be overemphasized.”

The First Lady highlighted that midwives play a crucial role in counselling women and families on hygiene, lifestyle choices, and child spacing services. She described them as vital to public health, particularly in maternal and child healthcare services—administering treatment, promoting healthy living, supporting pregnant women, and delivering health messages that result in improved outcomes for women and children.

“Today, the job of the midwife has become even more demanding, as rapid population growth places more pressure on the healthcare system. These kits serve as protective gear, shielding healthcare practitioners from potentially harmful bodily fluids and pathogens,” she said.

She stressed that, “Without a doubt, these professional kits are of immeasurable value to our midwives. I am happy to acknowledge and appreciate the commitments of the Ministry of Health, the State Primary Health Care Board, other government health agencies, and development partners for their determination to halt maternal deaths during childbirth and reduce infant mortality by ensuring skilled birth attendants are available for pregnant mothers.”

The First Lady urged the beneficiaries to continue providing compassionate care, promoting healthy practices, and advocating for the well-being of mothers and children. “Your role is crucial in shaping the health outcomes of our communities. Thank you for your service, and I wish you continued success in your noble profession,” she concluded.

In his remarks, the State Commissioner for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Sani Mohammed Dambam, stated that the items would go a long way in protecting midwives from infections while performing childbirth-related duties.

He emphasized that the Senator Bala Mohammed-led administration has prioritized improved healthcare delivery in order to promote a healthier society and reduce maternal mortality and infant morbidity rates.

The Commissioner added that substantial investments have been made in the state’s health sector in line with the Abuja Declaration.

Also speaking, the Executive Chairman of the Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Board (BASPHCDB), Dr. Rilwanu Mohammed, underscored the importance of the professional kits for midwives, who are the most vital personnel in family health matters.

He said the kits would enable midwives to better perform their roles in skilled birth delivery across the state, thereby helping to reduce maternal mortality and curb child morbidity.

