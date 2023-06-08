G5 members, popularly called the Integrity Group, on Thursday, met President Bola Tinubu amidst speculations that the group may be planning to join the ruling party.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo, however, said the G5 members only visited President Tinubu to brief him on the latest happenings and their stance on fairness, equity and justice in the country.

Makinde, who was flanked by the four other members of the group who are now immediate past governors, further acknowledged that nation-building is a difficult task and demands constant evaluation.

The G5, according to him, will keep meeting with the President on the way forward for the country.

“Nation building is a very difficult task. You have to keep evaluating, you know what you’re doing, where you’re going. So, we have to keep seeing the President, you know, to let him know what is happening.

“The G-5, the Integrity Group, came to let the President know what we stood for fairness, justice, and equity,” Seyi Makinde disclosed while addressing State House correspondents after the closed-door meeting.

Recall this is the third time that the Oyo Governor would be visiting Tinubu with some members of the group in the last one week.

In attendance at the meeting alongside Makinde were four former governors within the party. They are former Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

The current governor of Enugu, Peter Mbah was also present, according to Channels Television report.

The G5 made up of aggrieved politicians within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) kicked against the emergence of PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar in the last elections and backed the return of power to Southern Nigeria.

