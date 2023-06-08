A coalition of youths in the South East known as Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) which describes itself as ‘the apex socio-political youth group in the South East geopolitical zone’ has commended Ohanaeze Ndigbo for rejecting the position of Deputy Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives which was allegedly micro-zoned to the zone.

In a press conference in Awka, on Thursday, the group said the position taken by the apex Igbo socio-cultural group is the popular will and wish of the people of the zone.

Addressing the press, leaders of the group led by the President-General Hon. Goodluck Ibem and Publicity Secretary Comrade Okey Nwaoru said in a written statement that the stand reflects and resonates with the Igbo quest for political survival as one of the major ethnic nationalities in Nigeria.

“We deem it very insulting, contemptuous, demeaning and most undignifying for Hon. Benjamin Kalu, Member Representing Bende Federal Constituency in Abia State, to betray the collective interest of Ndigbo at a time like this by accepting the position of the Deputy Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, which, by our ranking, is the 7th position in the hierarchy of office and position of power in the nation.

“This singular act by Ben Kalu is reproachful and we condemn it in its entirety. For emphasis, we wish to ask: Are the Igbo now ranked seventh in terms of population and contribution to national growth, economic advancement and development? Are the Igbo now the seventh largest ethnic group in the nation that spoils sharing will eliminate and consign them to the abyss of nothingness?”

The group insisted that by the tripodal structure of the founding fathers, the Hausa/Fulani and Yoruba nations have up until now continued to retain their positions of power, each having had a shot at the presidency – producing both the president and vice since the return to democracy in 1999, whereas, the Southeast, which is a successor region of the Old Eastern Region with an Igbo majority lags behind, is forgotten and treated as a minority.

It said that even micro-minorities, who, though are Nigerians and must be seen and respected as such, have today had more recognition than Ndigbo in Nigeria’s political landscape.

The group argued further that “the zoning formula Hon. Ben Kalu is standing on today, simply because it favours him and him alone, renders the post-war “Three Rs” of “reconstruction, rehabilitation and reconciliation” a ruse in light of present circumstance” and wondered why Ndigbo will play second fiddle to other nationalities even after enjoying the vice president position for nine years following the civil war.

“This is a political decline for a nationality larger than over 10 independent countries in Africa who have a flag each at the AU, the UN and other international organizations,” they argued.

It urged Ben Kalu to see the bigger picture and stop exhibiting symptoms of low self-esteem by accepting deputy speakership post which does not give the Igbo advantage in the positional bargaining politics of 2023.

The group added: “Ndigbo have their own culture and way of doing things peculiar to them, and those found wanting or going against the collective interest of her people are seriously and substantially dealt with, and accordingly.





“It is not in question that Ben Kalu betrayed his people – Ndigbo – by accepting the position of the Deputy Speaker. Our people have no option than to treat his betrayal accordingly.

“As youthful representatives of our people, mandated to represent her (economic, political and cultural) interest at all times, we declare Hon. Benjamin Kalu, the Member Representing Bende Federal Constituency in the 9th Assembly, a “persona non grata” in South East for betraying the collective interest and aspiration of Ndigbo because of his insatiable narrow political interest. His status is highly inconsistent vis a vis the character.