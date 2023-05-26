Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has said that Friday’s verdict of the Supreme Court dismissing the case brought before it by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seeking to disqualify vice president-elect, Kashim Shettima, for double candidature, his legal team will prove that the 2023 presidential election was rigged.

Therefore, he said, the court judgement is not a setback for his drive to get justice over the conduct of the election.

The presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2023 election made the declaration on his verified Twitter handle @atiku as a reaction to the ruling on Friday.

“The Supreme Court’s dismissal of the case of the @OfficialPDPNig is not a setback to my quest for justice.

“Our legal team are primed to robustly prove that the election of February 25 was fraudulent, did not comply with the constitutional requirements and the electoral guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission, @inecnigeria, and that the announced winner was not even qualified to contest the poll.

“The battle for democracy and the enthronement of a new order to spur growth and development in Nigeria is one to which I have committed my all and for which I am not ready to walk away at this point when our nation is at crossroads. We know that sooner than later, our esteemed Justices will make the pronouncement that will serve as a befitting requiem for mandate bandits.

“I urge my supporters to exercise patience and conduct themselves peaceably as we diligently conduct our litigation at the Presidential Election Tribunal Court,” he tweeted.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE