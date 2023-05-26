At least two people have been killed and 23 injured in a renewed missile strike on a medical facility in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro.

Of the 23 injured, 21 are in hospital and three are in serious condition. Two boys aged three and six were also among the wounded, Governor Serhiy Lysak said.

Lysak said the region came under a “mass attack with missiles and drones on Thursday night. It was a very difficult night. It was loud,” he said.

Russian strikes on Ukraine have intensified in recent weeks ahead of an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Ukraine President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a video of the damaged clinic that showed firefighters at the scene and smoke billowing from the building.

“Russian terrorists once again confirm their status of fighters against everything humane and honest,” he said.

At the scene, fire crews were sawing down trees to get a mounted hose closer to the flames which had engulfed the large, three-story building.

Meanwhile, amidst the rubble, rescue teams were searching for two missing people.

Ukrainian authorities said they shot down 17 missiles and 31 drones launched from Russia overnight.

Several drones and missiles hit targets in Dnipro and the eastern city of Kharkiv, including an oil depot.

Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, was also targeted and officials said fragments of intercepted drones fell on the roof of a shopping centre, while a house and several cars were damaged.





In Russia, a blast damaged a residential and office building in the southern city of Krasnodar, east of Crimea, on Friday morning.

According to Veniamin Kondratyev, the region’s governor: “There is some damage to structures, but key infrastructure was not affected.”

The Belgorod region of Russia, which earlier this week saw an unprecedented intrusion from Ukrainian territory, was reportedly attacked on Thursday.

According to its governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, the village of Kozinka was struck more than 130 times.

