The National Population Commission (NPC) has announced that it has achieved a 99% physical presence in Nigeria, despite security challenges in some regions of the country.

Dr Ismaila Sulaiman, the National Commissioner of the NPC, made this announcement during a summit hosted by the Kano State government, aimed at mobilizing communities for the upcoming National Population and Housing Census.

Dr Sulaiman disclosed that the NPC’s key activity is the Enumeration Area Demarcation, which has been completed with the exception of areas in Borno, Zamfara, and a few others.

However, the commission has estimated these areas using the United Nations High Breed Enumeration Areas, supervised by the UN Resident Technical Adviser. According to Dr Sulaiman, the commission has received a pass mark from the UN for its work so far.

Despite security concerns, the commission has recruited 55,000 ad-hoc staff in Kano state, comprising Enumerators, Supervisors, Field Coordinators, and Facilitators.

These staff members will be provided with handheld devices loaded with questionnaires and maps.

Dr Sulaiman highlighted the importance of the census, stating that the data collected would be used for development planning both within Nigeria and internationally.

He emphasized that Nigeria is a signatory to international agreements, including the United Nations, which requires nations to conduct a census every ten years to aid overall global development goals.

The Kano state governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who was represented by the State Secretary to the Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, also stressed the importance of the census.

He called on traditional rulers, stakeholders, and the general public to mobilize and encourage people to participate in the exercise.

In conclusion, despite the challenges posed by insecurity in some regions, the NPC has made significant progress in preparing for the National Population and Housing Census.





The use of technology and the support of the UN has enabled the commission to achieve a physical presence in 99% of Nigeria.

