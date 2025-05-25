Desist from corruption, bishop urges politicians

THE Diocesan Bishop of Ogbomoso, Right Reverend Titus Olayinka, has urged politicians to refrain from corrupt practices.

He made this statement during the Third Session of the Sixth Synod, held at St. Michael’s Anglican Church, Oke-Osuru, in Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

Olayinka emphasized the urgent need to address the widespread destruction of lives and properties, as well as issues such as insecurity, economic downturn, poverty, and the suffering of the masses.

Speaking on the theme, “What is That in Your Hand?” he highlighted the belief that every individual created by God possesses something valuable that adds meaning to their life and the world around them.

“Despite being blessed with abundant human and natural resources, many citizens still face poverty. The economic and security challenges in Nigeria are concerning, especially considering that none of the government-owned refineries are operational while an individual has successfully built and is running a refinery in the country.

We urge political leaders at all levels to put an end to mismanagement and corruption, and to prioritize the well-being of Nigerians instead of engaging in shameful and scandalous activities,” he stated.

Olayinka also encouraged all Nigerians to make positive use of the blessings God has bestowed upon them, to fear God, and to do His will.

Also, the bishop expressed his gratitude to Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, for his initiatives, including the recent recruitment of many unemployed youths into the State’s Civil Service.

He also acknowledged the ongoing road construction and maintenance efforts, especially in the state capital.

He requested that the governor extend these efforts to all local government areas throughout the state.