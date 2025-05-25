LOGIC Church holds ‘Jesus + Nothing Conference’

THE Love of God in Christ (LOGIC) Church is set to hold its annual “Jesus + Nothing Conference,” an important programme aimed at deepening the understanding and experience of the gospel of grace.

The convener of the event, Apostle (Dr) Flourish Peters, noted that the conference will commence from May 28 to June 1, at the LOGIC Church headquarters located in Lekki, Lagos.

According to him, The “Jesus + Nothing Conference” is a cornerstone event for the LOGIC Church, designed to immerse attendees in the foundational message of redemption and the all-sufficiency of Jesus Christ.

“This year’s conference promises to be a powerful gathering featuring insightful teachings from globally recognised ministers and uplifting worship sessions led by talented music ministers.

“This event follows the remarkably successful “Jesus + Nothing Worship Experience,” which took place on Good Friday in April of this year,” he added.

Some of the clerics that will minister at the event include, Reverend Peter Ayo-Alabi, Pastor Andrea Crayton, Bishop Wale Ajayi, Bishop Mike Okonkwo, Rev. Toks Adejuwon, Pastor Nkechi Ene, and Dr. Phil Ransom-Bello. E

Each speaker will offer unique perspectives on the “Jesus + Nothing” theme, guiding attendees into a deeper relationship with Christ.

The conference will also feature soul-stirring music ministry from some of the most anointed voices in gospel music, such as Magpsalms, Pastor Noble G, Dorcas Moore, Gerald Bishung, Neon Adejo, Deaconess Ayo Vincent, and Princess Uche.

“The ‘Jesus + Nothing Conference’ is a divine mandate to emphatically declare the centrality and all-sufficiency of Jesus Christ,” stated Apostle Dr. Flourish Peters, Lead Pastor and Apostolic Head of The Love of God in Christ (LOGIC) Churches Global.

“It’s an invitation to experience the undiluted Gospel, to be transformed by His grace, and to be empowered to live a life that reflects Jesus—plus absolutely nothing else. We are expectant of profound encounters with God and life-changing revelations for everyone who attends,” he added.