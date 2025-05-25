Ondo guber election tribunal: APC, PDP optimistic as tribunal fixes June 4 for judgment

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Ondo State have all expressed optimism that the judgment of the Ondo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal to be delivered on June 4, 2025 will be in their favour.

The three-man tribunal headed by Justice Benson Ogubu, on Saturday, fixed the June 4 date after the petitioners and respondents adopted their final written addresses for and against the outcome of the election before the Tribunal.

The petitioners during the sitting on Saturday adopted their written addresses, asking the tribunal to set aside the election of November 16.

The PDP, through its counsel, Bankole Akomolafe, asked the tribunal to withdraw the certificate of return given to Aiyedatiwa by INEC, following non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

Also, lawyers to other opposition parties, including the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, also prayed the tribunal to nullify the election results based on what they called massive irregularities during the polls.

But counsels to Aiyedatiwa; his deputy, Dr Olayide Adelami; INEC, and other respondents led by Chief Wole Olanipekun and Tayo Oyetibo, asked the Tribunal to dismiss the petition with substantial cost.

They argued that there was nothing substantial before the tribunal to show irregularities.

Apart from this, the lawyers noted that there were no witnesses to prove electoral malpractice during the November 16, 2024 governorship election.

However, Justice Ogou-led tribunal fixed June 4 for the final decision on the petitions filed by the opposition parties.

The APC, speaking through its Director of Media and Publicity, Steve Otaloro, expressed full confidence in the judiciary and its ability to deliver a fair and just judgment.

He urged all residents of the state to maintain peace and order, noting that they have witnessed a vibrant and competitive electoral process, and will respect the legal avenues available to all parties.

He said: “The All Progressives Congress (APC) Ondo State chapter expects a favourable judgment from the State Election Tribunal regarding the November 16 governorship election.

“We are hopeful that the tribunal will uphold the mandate given to us by the people of Ondo State.

“We view the opposition party’s claims as baseless and lacking substantial evidence. We believe these claims are insufficient to overturn the people’s mandate given to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

“We are confident that the tribunal will dismiss these claims, recognising that they do not meet the required burden of proof to challenge the election’s outcome.

“Our confidence is rooted in the fact that our candidate’s victory was based on a broad-based support from the people of Ondo State, who recognise the governor’s leadership and vision for the state’s development.

“We urge the tribunal to uphold the integrity of the electoral process and affirm the will of the people, as expressed through their votes on November 16.

“We therefore urge the tribunal to uphold the integrity of the electoral process and affirm the will of the people, as expressed through their votes by dismissing the opposition’s weak claims and validating Governor Aiyedatiwa’s mandate.”

Also speaking on the expectations of the PDP on the judgment, campaign chairman on Media and Publicity of Agboola Ajayi, Mr Ayo Fadaka, also expressed the confidence that the tribunal would do justice to the election petition.

Fadaka said, “The Election Petition Tribunal has reserved its judgment for 4th of June and of course we are expectant. Rather than do a media trial, we took our case entirely to the tribunal with a view to ensure it is dispassionate in resolving the issues without undue distraction.

“The November 16th election was everything but fair. INEC and APC colluded shamelessly to compromise the election, and like the famed Ali Baba and the 40 thieves, they left significant footprints which we tendered as evidence before the tribunal which conclusively affirmed that there was no compliance with the electoral law in the conduct of the election.

“Can you imagine that Form EC 25b that should detail every activity in the polling units were criminally not deployed on election day? We wait and Nigerians are also watching. Will the judiciary prove itself as the hope of the common man this time or acquiesce with what has generally been acclaimed in recent times as a debacle?

“As far as I care, justice is the foundation upon which a sane society prospers. Its absence is just another seed nurtured for a future crisis, and may God save Nigeria.”

It will be recalled that the INEC declared Governor Aiyedatiwa as the winner of the governorship election having defeated other candidates of the party.

Displeased with the outcome of the election, the PDP and its candidate challenged the outcome of the election at the tribunal.

The PDP and its candidate, Ajayi, had through their counsel, Ishaka Dikko, filed a petition against the election that produced Governor Aiyedatiwa of the APC as the winner.

Aside from the main opposition PDP, other political parties that filed petitions before the Election Petition Tribunal were the SDP and the African Democratic Congress (ADC).