Edo primary school teachers insist on strike, boycott pension scheme

Ahead of the January 18 resumption date for primary and post primary schools for the second term for the 2021 academic session in Edo State, the state chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has directed its members to shun enrollment into the state government’s contributory pension scheme.

Coming on the heels of a 21-day strike notice to the state government last December 29 over failure to meet its 10-point demands bordering on poor conditions of service, non-payment of outstanding financial entitlements among others, academic activities are set to be disrupted in public primary schools.

In a statement made during the weekend in Benin and titled, “Forceful Enrollment into Contributory Pension Scheme” by Assistant General Secretary, Mr. Moni Mike Modesty Itua, he explained that the directive to public school teachers remain in force until the union directed otherwise.

Moni Mike said the decision by the teachers not to enroll into the scheme was a follow-up to the resolution of the State Wing Executive Council (SWEC) of the union at its last meeting held on the 29th of December, 2020.

According to the scribe, the directive became inevitable as the two fundamental issues raised by the union as regards the Contributory Pension Scheme are yet to receive government positive responses.

He added: “As a follow-up to the resolutions of the State Wing Executive Council (SWEC) of the union at its last meeting held on the 29th of December, 2020; especially on the issue of Contributory Pension Scheme for Primary School Teachers in Edo State, I have been directed to inform all SWEC members, school heads and Primary Schools Teachers in the State not to fill any document having to do with contributory pension scheme.”

