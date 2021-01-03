[ICYMI] Akeredolu’s aide dies in motor accident

The Chief Of Protocol to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Mr Tosin Ogunbodede on Saturday evening lost his life in a ghastly motor accident.

Ogunbodede who was travelling died with his driver along Akure /Ilesha expressway while the incident happened and one other occupant was said to be in critical condition.

The identity of the person is yet to be known.

Confirming the incident, the Chief of Staff to the governor, Olugbenga Ale, said the victims were rushed to the Wesley Guild Hospital, Ilesa where they later died.

Ogunbodede, a lawyer and former staff of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, was appointed as Chief of Protocol (COP) by Akeredolu on the assumption of office in 2017.

