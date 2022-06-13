Democracy Day: We should remember Nigerians killed by terrorists, identify with those in IDPs

The Coalition of Southern and Middle Belt Youth Leaders Assembly (COSMBYLA), the umbrella body of all the youth groups in the South East, South-South, South West and Middle Belt region has called on Nigerians to use the democracy day to mourn Nigerians killed by Fulani terrorists parading as herdsmen.

The group also said that those kidnapped by Fulani terrorists and millions of Nigerians in the IDP camps as a result of the unchecked murderous activities of Fulani terrorists on a rampage in the country should also be remembered this time around.

In a statement jointly endorsed and issued Monday by Hon. Goodluck Ibem President General, Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), Leader of COSMBYLA, Terrence Kuanum Coordinator, Forum of Middle Belt Youth Presidents, Shittu Waheed Coordinator, South West Youth Leaders Forum (SWYLF), and Tito Zokumor President South-South Youth Forum (SSYF), they said that there nothing to celebrate as a nation.

They said: “Are we to celebrate a failed economy, nepotism, kidnapping, killings by Fulani terrorists or endless strikes. We are at a crossroads. This democracy day is a time to ponder on how we have fed so far.”

According to them, Nigeria can only celebrate democracy when the Federal Government stop the killings by Fulani terrorists parading as herdsmen, when the economy is back to its feet and when the Fulani terrorists are arrested like other Nigerians and made to answer for their crimes against humanity.

They pointed out that the celebration of democracy day when all these anomalies are starring in the face of Nigerians is a mockery of the hard-earned democracy brought to the country by the founding fathers.

They said: “True democracy means fair play, professionalism, treating all Nigerians equal before the law, giving the sensitive positions to people who can deliver on the job and not based on tribe or religion. When these are not done, we should forget saying we are celebrating democracy.”

The youth body urged Mr President to celebrate the democracy day with Nigerians living in IDP camps who are living in inhuman conditions and environments.

They said: “We call on President Muhammadu Buhari to use this democracy day celebration to identify with Nigerians living in IDPs camps most especially those ones he has not visited or supported financially for the first time. This will gives those Nigerians a sense of belonging.”





