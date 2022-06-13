Ekiti 2022: SDP members pencilled down for arrest, Oni raises alarm

Ahead of this Saturday’s governorship election, the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Chief Segun Oni, has raised the alarm that top members of his party have been pencilled down for arrest.

Oni in a statement by the director of media and publicity of bus campaign, Jackson Adebayo said the plan is for the ruling APC to create fear in the minds of the people by arresting leaders who will actively participate in the election on Saturday.

He called on the security agencies not to allow themselves to be used against the people, noting that the voters in Ekiti are determined and resolute to exercise their franchise which he said no amount of intimidation could stop.

According to him, “the government’s plan now is to be kidnapping or arresting SDP leaders; they want to commence that on Monday. This is the reason for their shooting on Saturday and Sunday. We know their game-plan; and by the grace of God, they will fail, because the will of the people must be paramount.

“They have been looking for how to put Oni out of circulation before but they have always failed to achieve that which explains the latest attempted assassination on him.

He, however, implored voters in the state not to be cowed by the antics of the ruling party, adding that they had the power to decide, “who to govern them and nobody should arrogate any contrary power to himself.”

Meanwhile, the Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji Campaign Organisation has demanded justice for the All Progressives Congress (APC) members who were victims of violence allegedly unleashed by the Social Democratic Party (SDP) on Saturday at Itaji-Ekiti.

A statement by its director of media and publicity, Taiwo Olatunbosun, said the attacks by hoodlums on party members across the state, “is unacceptable in a civilised world and antithetical to the ethos of democracy.”

Olatunbosun said: “We want to use this medium to reiterate our call to the Police to arrest all the SDP goons who carried out the attack on our campaign train on Saturday that led to the death of our party member, Tope Ajayi and left many others seriously injured.

“The blood of Tope Ajayi is crying for justice and everything legally possible must be done to bring his killers to justice. The SDP and its bloodthirsty henchmen are jittery, they are already sensing defeat on Saturday and that was why they resorted to violence.

“How can they commit such a heinous act and expect us to keep quiet. We won’t keep quiet until justice is done to the deceased and the injured. That is the debt we owe these victims of the SDP bestiality and savagery.”