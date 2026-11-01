Dementia: Families hide, lock up relatives as stigma, misconceptions persist — Study

A new study has raised concerns over the stigmatisation and mistreatment of people living with dementia in some African communities, revealing that affected individuals are sometimes hidden, locked indoors, neglected and physically abused because of misconceptions about the condition.

The study found that some community members associate dementia with madness, witchcraft, evil spirits, curses and punishment for past wrongdoing, rather than recognising it as a health condition requiring appropriate care and support.

Titled “They are mad and must be hidden or locked away”: A qualitative study of community members’ perceptions of dementia from African countries participating in the READD-ADSP Project, the research examined dementia-related knowledge and beliefs in Nigeria, Ghana and Cameroon.

Published in the journal Alzheimer’s & Dementia: Behaviour & Socioeconomics of Aging on October 15, 2026, the study was conducted by researchers including Eniola O. Cadmus, Oyedunni Arulogun, Michelle Nichols and Olorunyomi Felix Olorunsogbon.

The researchers conducted 10 focus group discussions involving 83 Community Advisory Board members across the three countries. Nigeria accounted for 66 participants, while Ghana and Cameroon had 10 and seven, respectively.

According to the findings, participants could identify symptoms such as forgetfulness, confusion, aggression and wandering. However, their understanding of the nature and causes of dementia varied considerably.

While some associated the condition with normal ageing, others attributed it to supernatural forces, including witchcraft and spiritual affliction.

The researchers also identified a language barrier, noting that some African languages lack specific terms for dementia. Consequently, community members sometimes use expressions associated with madness, childishness and foolishness to describe the condition, potentially reinforcing stigma and discrimination.

On the treatment of affected individuals, participants reported cases of families locking relatives indoors to prevent them from wandering. Other accounts involved withholding food, neglect and physical abuse.

Some families reportedly concealed relatives living with dementia because they considered their behaviour embarrassing or feared judgement from the community.

The researchers said forms of mistreatment varied across the study locations but were reported in all three countries.

The findings also suggested that limited awareness and the absence of appropriate local terminology could discourage families from seeking professional help, further isolating affected individuals.

To address the problem, the researchers called for culturally appropriate dementia education and the development of non-stigmatising local expressions for the condition.

They recommended involving religious and traditional leaders, community associations and other trusted institutions in awareness campaigns. They also proposed training Community Advisory Board members as “Dementia Champions” to educate residents, challenge harmful beliefs and promote supportive attitudes.

Additionally, the study recommended integrating dementia awareness into existing community health programmes, including those addressing hypertension, diabetes and brain health, alongside stronger caregiver support and community-based care services.

The researchers stressed the need for policies that would enable older people living with dementia to receive appropriate care while remaining in familiar environments, where possible.

The study, however, involved only 83 Community Advisory Board members selected through convenience sampling. Its findings provide insight into participants’ perceptions and experiences but cannot establish how widespread the reported attitudes and practices are across the three countries.

The researchers called for culturally sensitive approaches that would challenge harmful beliefs, protect the dignity of people living with dementia and improve support for their families and caregivers.