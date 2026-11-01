Nigeria secures WAITRO board seat as RMRDC DG, Ike-Muonso, wins regional election

The Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC), Prof Nnanyelugo Ike-Muonso, has been elected the Sub-Saharan Africa Regional Representative on the Board of the World Association of Industrial and Technological Research Organisations (WAITRO).

Prof Ike-Muonso emerged victorious in a keenly contested election at the WAITRO Summit 2026, held in Istanbul, Türkiye, between 26 and 28 October, defeating two other candidates in what was described as a landslide victory.

The other contestants were Prof Wellington Riach Liamba Masamba, Vice-Chancellor of the Botswana University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (BUAN), Botswana, and Prof Mohammed Aliyu Paiko, Vice-Chancellor of Abdulkadir Kure University (AKUM), Nigeria.

His election is considered a significant achievement for Nigeria, as it provides the country with an opportunity to strengthen its participation in international discussions on scientific research, technological innovation and industrial development.

The development is also expected to boost Sub-Saharan Africa’s representation in WAITRO’s governance and decision-making processes, particularly in shaping research priorities, promoting technology transfer and establishing partnerships that translate scientific discoveries into practical industrial applications.

WAITRO is a global association of industrial and technological research organisations committed to strengthening collaboration, knowledge exchange and strategic partnerships among research institutions, universities, industries and other innovation stakeholders across the world.

Prof Ike-Muonso’s emergence comes against the backdrop of RMRDC’s efforts to promote research-driven industrialisation, indigenous raw materials development, value addition and technology commercialisation in Nigeria.

Under his leadership, the Council has intensified efforts to bridge the gap between research institutions and industry, encourage local processing of raw materials, commercialise research findings and support the development of a competitive manufacturing sector.

His new position on the WAITRO Board is expected to provide a broader international platform for advancing these objectives through increased collaboration, knowledge sharing, technology transfer and strategic partnerships with research and technology organisations across the continent.

For Nigeria and the wider Sub-Saharan African region, the election presents an opportunity to secure greater visibility in global research and innovation initiatives while promoting indigenous technological solutions, local content development and the effective utilisation of scientific knowledge and natural resources for sustainable economic growth.