Troops kill ISWAP Shura Council member, commander, others in Borno

The troops of the Joint Task Force, North East, Operation HADIN KAI, have neutralised several Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists, including a high-profile Shura Council member, Abu Hajara; a prominent commander, Abul Walid; and two high-ranking Arab fighters during a fierce encounter in Kukawa, Borno State.

This was contained in a statement made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja on Sunday by the Acting Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force, Captain Mohammed Goni.

The statement explained that the operation, which took place on 31 October 2026, dealt a significant blow to the leadership structure and operational capacity of the terrorist group following an attempted attack on military positions in the area.

According to the statement, the terrorists launched a massive assault on troops’ locations in Kukawa but were successfully repelled through coordinated ground and air operations.

The statement identified Abul Walid as a prominent ISWAP commander and close associate of Ba Shuwa, the group’s overall Wali, while Abu Hajara was described as a high-profile member of its Shura Council.

It pointed out that the gallant troops deployed superior firepower, supported by air assets of the Nigerian military, to defeat the attackers and inflicted significant casualties on the terrorist fighters.

It further added that, following the successful engagement, the troops recovered several arms, ammunition and communication devices believed to have been abandoned by the fleeing terrorists.

The statement explained that the Kukawa operation came barely three days after another major military offensive in Buni Yadi, where troops reportedly neutralised 55 terrorists, including prominent commanders Ali Mandara Abba Gajiri, also known as Munzir; Habu Ikkima Nakif Yana Faruk; and Commander Gogore.

It added that the successive engagements underscored the military’s sustained offensive against ISWAP and other terrorist groups operating across the North-East, with particular focus on dismantling their leadership structures and disrupting their operational networks.

It further explained that the Theatre Command reaffirmed its commitment to protecting law-abiding citizens and sustaining operations aimed at eliminating terrorist elements and destroying their camps across the region.

It also assured that troops would maintain the pressure on insurgent groups until their operational capabilities are dismantled and lasting security restored across the theatre.