Delta retirees demand 153 months’ arrears

There are indications that retired civil servants in Delta State will take on the state government in protest come early 2023 over 153 months’ pension arrears.

The arrears stemmed from the 33 percent pension increase awarded to them in 2010 with an outstanding arrears of 99 months and the N30,000 minimum wage with arrears of 54 months.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that should their appeals through correspondences till end of 2022 fail, the retirees will have no choice other than to protest as a way of pressing home their demands.

Arising from a meeting in Asaba shortly before the Christmas holidays, the retirees lamented their distress in a hyperinflation economy, appealing to the state governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa to have a change of mind and fully implement their arrears increase.

A statement, signed by the chairman of the group, Chief Silver Savbede, a copy of which was made available to the Nigerian Tribune, the retirees under the aegis of Defined Benefits Scheme (DBS) Pensioners said the 33 percent pension increase award which took effect from July 2010 was implemented in October 2019 with an outstanding of 99 months still hanging to be paid.

The statement said: “The 33 percent pension increase was granted to all pensioners across board nationwide irrespective of dates of retirement and salary grade level. But in Delta State, the government only paid pensioners who retired before 2000 the 33 percent and pensioners who retired after 2000 on salary grade level 01 to 6 were paid 20 percent while those on salary grade 07 to 16 were paid 15 percent.”

The pensioners also demanded the payment of consequential adjustment of pensioners monthly pay occasioned by the N30,000 minimum wage awarded to serving workers with arrears of 54 months.





The chairman demanded the payment of the arrears, saying “the pensioners also buy in the same market like other people.”