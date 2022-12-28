Delta retirees demand 153 months’ arrears

Niger Delta
By Alphonsus Agborh | Asaba
Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta

There are indications that retired civil servants in Delta State will take on the state government in protest  come early 2023  over  153  months’ pension arrears.

The arrears stemmed from the 33 percent pension increase awarded to them  in 2010 with an  outstanding arrears  of  99 months and the N30,000 minimum wage  with arrears of 54  months.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that should their appeals  through correspondences  till  end  of 2022 fail, the retirees will have no choice other than  to  protest  as a way  of pressing home their demands.

Arising from a meeting in Asaba shortly before the Christmas holidays, the retirees lamented their distress in a hyperinflation economy, appealing to the state governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa to have a change of mind and fully implement their arrears increase.

A statement, signed by the chairman of  the group, Chief Silver Savbede, a copy of which was made available to the Nigerian Tribune, the retirees under the aegis of Defined Benefits Scheme (DBS) Pensioners said the 33 percent pension increase award which took effect from July 2010 was implemented  in October 2019 with an outstanding of 99 months still hanging to be paid.

The statement said: “The 33 percent pension increase was granted to all pensioners across board nationwide irrespective of dates of retirement and salary grade level. But in Delta State, the government only paid pensioners who retired before 2000 the 33 percent and pensioners who retired after 2000 on salary grade level 01 to 6 were paid 20 percent while those on salary grade 07 to 16 were paid 15 percent.”

The pensioners also demanded the payment of consequential adjustment of pensioners monthly pay occasioned by the N30,000 minimum wage awarded to serving workers  with arrears of 54 months.


The chairman demanded the payment of the arrears, saying “the pensioners also buy in the same market like other people.”

