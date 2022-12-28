9mobile emphasises necessity for specialized care for mental health

9mobile has advocated increased mental health awareness in keeping with its commitment to promoting mental health and well-being.

The telco brand made the call at the second Vanguard Mental Health Summit recently.

The summit, entitled ‘Mental Health in a Distressed Economy’, brought together health specialists to discuss the topic.

Dr Osahon Enabulele, President of the World Medical Association, stressed the importance of government intervention to help the country reach a stable mental health condition.

He also advocated increased awareness and protection for persons with mental health concerns.

“Mental health discussion could not have been chosen at a better time than now. All the countries of the world, including Nigeria, are still trying to recover from the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he stated.

Also in attendance, Professor Olatunji Francis Aina, Professor of Psychiatry, College of Medicine, UNILAG, stated that: “Health is a complete state of physical, mental, and social well-being and not the mere absence of disease and infirmity.

“Mental health is so important that there is no health without mental Health.”

Aina highlighted that “people’s mental health is vulnerable during economic distress or recession. In other words, economic recession and its associated problems such as unemployment, income decline, and huge debts are significantly associated with mental health issues, an increased rate of common mental disorders, psycho-active substance use disorders, and suicidal attempts.”

Giving his goodwill message at the summit, 9mobile’s Executive Director, Regulatory and Corporate Affairs, Abdulrahman Ado, represented by 9mobile’s Public Relations Lead, Chineze Amanfo, emphasized the importance of having more dialogues around mental health.

“Mental health issues should be continually discussed,” she stated, noting that “even with the incessant and overwhelming stories of suicide we hear every day.”

“As a customer-centric brand concerned with Nigerians’ well-being, we are doing everything we can to raise awareness through advocacy and ensure that the dialogue about mental health is perpetuated, hence the necessity for the 9mobile Health Talk Series.

“The virtual series aims to lay down mental health issues in very simple words so that everyday people can connect,” she explained.

9mobile organizes the Health Talk series as part of its CSR pillar, – health, to raise public health awareness and generate conversation about mental health concerns and how to solve them in the best interests and well-being of society.