Delta Police kill two robbery suspects in bloody shootout

Operatives of the Delta Police Command, on Thursday, killed two robbery suspects during a bloody shootout at Morfor motor garage in Udu Local Government Area of the state.

The hoodlums, numbering four, had earlier went on a shooting spree, killing three members of the public while the robbers were clearing their way to escape after an operation.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, in a statement on Friday, said the hoodlums opened fire on police operatives during a hot chase of the criminals.

“On 30/12/2021 at about 1005hrs information was received by the Command that dare devil armed hoodlums were firing intense gunshots at Morfor motor garage in Udu LGA and in the process shot three (3) persons dead.

“The Commissioner of Police Delta State CP Ari Muhammed Ali directed the Dpo Ovwian Aladja to go after the hoodlums.

“The hoodlums on sighting the police escaped towards Udu-Otokutu expressway in a red mercury mariner jeep with reg no. Abuja KWL 895 RQ but on getting to Igbeki in Ovwian Aladja they again attempted to attack one chief (name withheld) unknown to them that the chief had a team of Special protection unit (SPU) Operatives escorting him.

“However on noticing the presence of the SPU operatives, the hoodlums numbering about four (4) diverted to a street in Igbeki Udu.

“The combined team of SPU Operatives and Ovwian Aladja Patrol teams led by the DPO Ovwian Aladja Division went after the hoodlums.

“The hoodlums engaged the police teams in a gun duel and in the ensuing shootout, two of the armed robbers sustained gunshot injuries while the other members of the gang escaped into the bush.

“The injured suspects were taken to the hospital but gave up the ghost while receiving treatment. One AK 47 rifle with breech no. 148399, one magazine loaded with eleven rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, three cut-to-size locally made guns were recovered.

“One Red Mercury Mariner Jeep with reg no. Abuja KWL 895 RQ which is the operational vehicle of the hoodlums was also recovered. Manhunt for the fleeing suspects is ongoing,” he noted.

