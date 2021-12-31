395 workers died from illnesses, accidents in Jigawa in 2021, says govt

THE Jigawa State government says it lost 395 civil servants to illiness and accidents while in active service in 2021.

This was disclosed by the Executive Secretary, Jigawa State and Local Government Pension Board, Alhaji Kamilu Aliyu Musa, while addressing journalists on the activities of the board in 2021.

Alhaji Musa disclosed that 151 deceased civil servant were under the local government councils, 128 were staff of local education authority and 116 are on the state government employ.

The executive secretary noted that the state government disbursed over N958 million and settled the families of the 395 deceased from January to December in the year under review.

Alhaji Musa further disclosed that 2,146 left the service in the outgoing year in the three parts of the government, that of state, local government and local education authority.

He said the state spent over N9.4 billion as terminal benefits to the 2,146 civil servants including the deceased in 2021.

“As at today (30th December 2021), there is 5,874 pensioners in the state government, 2,570 in the local government councils and 4,183 in the local education authority,” he said.