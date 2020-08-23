Delta PDP appeals to FG to wade into Nigerian traders, Ghana imbroglio

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State has appealed to the Federal Government to intervene in the ongoing clampdown on Nigerian traders by the Ghanaian authorities in Accra.

It described as unfair the development, and condemned, in its entirety, the ignoble treatment being meted out on Nigerian businesses by their Ghanaian brothers.

Speaking on the issue, chieftain of the PDP in Delta, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, appealed to the Federal Government to swiftly lessen the sufferings of the Nigerians under molestation.

TribuneOnline recalls that shops belonging to Nigerian traders in Accra, Ghana was locked up by Ghanaian authorities which demanded cash payment of one million dollars before the shops would be opened.

Onuesoke described the actions of the Ghanaian government as a negation to the true spirit of African brotherhood, and a breach of ECOWAS protocols they freely signed into.

He stressed that their action has created an unfavourable business environment for Nigerian businesses in Ghana, describing as unfair and unjust to close up shops and offices of businesses that were legally registered and of which their owners were law-abiding residents.

Reacting to the $1 million business registration fees and taxes allegedly levied on such Nigerian businesses by the Ghana Investment Promotion Council, Onuesoke stated that it was shocking as it was outrageous, that foreign businesses were being subjected to such terrible conditions without minding the huge losses incurred by these businesses due to the global pandemic.

He said the ordeal of the Nigerian traders in Ghana smacked of a deliberate exhumation by the Ghanaian government of the long-existing animosity against Nigerian businesses that commenced after the senseless humiliation of Ghanaian citizens in Nigeria in 1983.

He, therefore, called on the Federal Government to urgently wade into the matter and save Nigerians in Ghana, whose means of livelihood are at the verge of collapse by the recent ignoble actions of the Ghanaian authorities.

