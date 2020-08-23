Unemployment: Kwara lawmaker empowers 200 youths with digital opportunities

A lawmaker representing Ekiti/Isin/Irepodun/Oke-Ero federal constituency of Kwara state in the House of Representatives, Hon. Tunji Olawuyi Ajuloopin has empowered 200 youths with Digital knowledge in Kwara State.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of a two-week digital empowerment programme in Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local government area of the state at the weekend, Ajuloopin said that the programme was designed to equip and empower the youths with digital knowledge as a premise for entrepreneurial skill and self-reliance.

The beneficiaries of the digital training programme were presented with 200 laptops and tablets as well as a start-up fund. Their business names were also registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

“In this age of Information Communication Technology (1CT), we recognise the role of digital knowledge as a major driver of our economy and critical to our future as a nation. Sequel to this, we see the need to leverage digital knowledge to curb the recurring menace of unemployment in our state and especially our dear constituency.

“It is imperative to understand the place of digital skill in this age as whatever you have acquired in term of skills and creativity in the training programme are essential to ensure the growth of our dear constituency with a multiplier

effect on the growth of our state and country at large. It must also be noted that lack of viable skills means that the potential of our youth is underutilised as the world now speaks technology.

“The novel coronavirus pandemic has unravelled the importance of digital processes and the need for the youth to embrace such skill. The COVID-19 pandemic has necessitated digital transformation and alternative ways of achieving our objectives using technology.

“Experts have also predicted increased dependency on technology through various platforms like; digital marketing, social media marketing, web designing among others. This, however, is a paradigm shift in the way we do things. Meanwhile, to ensure that our youth are fully equipped and prepared for the new normal, we facilitated the digital empowerment programme to help our youths cushion the effect of unemployment,” he said.

Also speaking, the chairman of Kwara state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Bashir Bolarinwa, while commending the lawmaker for the digital empowerment programme, charged the beneficiaries to make positive use of the opportunity given to them in order to be self-reliant and employers of labour.

Two of the beneficiaries, Asaolu Oluwatobi Olamide from the Oke-Ero local government and Adebayo Babatunde from the Isin local government, expressed gratitude on the programme saying that “this programme has really done many things in my life. It has given me a great impact. Before, I didn’t know anything about digital marketing. I really appreciate this man because of the wonderful experience. I pray that he will continue to excel,” he said.

