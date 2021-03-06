Delta LG poll: PDP chairmanship candidate appeals to Deltans to exercise their franchise

Immediate past chairman of Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, Dr Michael Tidi, has called on all Deltans yet to vote to come out and do so, saying it is their right.

Tidi, who’s the chairmanship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), told journalists at his Idudu Unit 14, Ward 6, on Saturday, that the election was peaceful, expressing confidence that he will be reelected.

“The election was very peaceful. If you were there, you would have seen the warm reception accorded us.

“With the massive turnout, we believe we will be elected because we went about our campaign.

“Those who have not voted should come out to vote, it is their right,” Tidi pleaded.

Meanwhile, as of 12:30a.m, reports across the state have shown that voting has yet to commence in most local governments, amid reported cases of voters apathy, non-arrival or late arrival of voting materials in local government areas such as Sapele, Ughelli South, Udu, Oshimili North and South, Burutu, Ethiope East and others.

