Reps Minority caucus celebrate Obasanjo at 84

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives, on Saturday, congratulated former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo on his 84th birthday, describing him as a true detribalized and patriotic leader.

The lawmakers, in a statement by the House Minority Leader, Hon Ndudi Elumelu, extolled Chief Obasanjo for his steadfastness in fighting for unity, stability, good governance, infrastructural development as well as entrenchment of democratic values in our country.

The Caucus affirmed that Chief Obasanjo stands out as a great leader, whose vision, courage, and exceptional commitment lifted our country at her various trying moments.

“As lawmakers, we extol Chief Obasanjo’s statesmanship, particularly in leading our nation on the path of democratic rule, re-ordering our national priorities and production capacity, revamping our economy to achieve foreign debt relief and turning a once pariah nation into a global investment epicentre and one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.

“Over the years, Chief Obasanjo has demonstrated that the essence of holding office is in utilizing the opportunities and influences therein for the good of others instead of the self; a virtue for which he is celebrated all over the world.

“Moreover, Chief Obasanjo has remained a firm voice in demanding for good governance and we urge him not to relent in speaking out and providing direction as our nation battles the scourge of insecurity, social unrest and economic depression.”

The Minority caucus while congratulating Chief Obasanjo, prayed to God, to bless him with many more years in good health, with peace of mind, so that the nation will continue to benefit from his commitment to our nation and humanity at large.

