The Delta State Police Command has announced that Inspector Ubi Ebri, who fatally shot a trader, Mr Onyeka Ibe, during a stop-and-search duty, has been dismissed from service and will be charged in court on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

This was disclosed in a WhatsApp statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe.

The incident occurred on April 5, 2023, when Ebri Ubi, who was on stop-and-search duty along Ugbolu-Illah Road, Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State, shot and killed Ibe.

Following public outcry, the state Commissioner of Police, Ari Muhammed Ali, swiftly issued a statement ordering the arrest and trial of the killer cop.

In his statement, the CP had assured the public that the offending officer would be subjected to internal disciplinary measures, including criminal prosecution, and called on members of the public to remain calm and law-abiding.

Confirming the dismissal of Inspector Ebri, the PPRO said, “INSPR has been dismissed from the Nigeria Police Force and will be charged to court tomorrow Wednesday 19th April 2023.”

The move has been widely applauded by members of the public, who have been calling for justice for the deceased and an end to police brutality in the country.

The development also sends a strong message to other police officers that they will be held accountable for their actions and that the Force will not tolerate acts of cruelty or violence against the citizens it is sworn to protect.

