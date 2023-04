The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has just announced Governor Ahmadu Umar Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of Adamawa governorship election.

Fintiri was declared winner after a supplementary election held on Saturday, April 15, and having polled 430,861 to defeat his closest rival and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aishat Binani who scored 396,788 votes.

Details later…

