The Delta State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Asaba, on Thursday, reserved judgement in the petition brought before it by the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and former deputy Senate President , Ovie Omo-Agege, challenging the election of Rt Hon Sheriff Oborovwori of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to a later date.

The reservation was made by the three-man panel headed by Justice C.O Ahuchaogu after the parties involved in the petition had adopted their written addresses.

On adjournment, Ahuchaogu said the date for the judgment would be communicated to the parties and their counsels.

In his petition, Omo Agege challenged the declaration of the second respondent, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, as winner of the March 18, 2023 gubernatorial election in the state by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In his address, Damian Dodo, SAN, counsel to Sheriff Oborevwori, said the second respondent wholly adopts all the arguments encapsulated in his final written address, urging the tribunal to dismiss the petition.

According to him, the petition was bound to fail, he argued that the nature and character of the allegations made by the petitioner were such that the “witnesses called by the petitioner could not and have not even with the documents brought to the court prove the petition.

On his part, Dr. Alex Izinyon, SAN, who is the counsel to Omo-Agege, argued that the petitioner, by the nature of the pleadings and the documents tendered, proved his case and urged the tribunal to declare the petitioner as winner of the election.

Counsel of the first respondent, INEC, Prof. J. Abugu, said the commission had adopted in its entirety, a 30-page written address it had filed and urged the tribunal to dismiss the petition for lack of merit.

