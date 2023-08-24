President Bola Tinubu has appealed to the delegation of Islamic scholars (Ulamas), who were previously engaged in discussions to facilitate the restoration of constitutional democratic governance in the Niger Republic, to expedite progress in their ongoing dialogue with the military junta.

The president, who is the Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, made the plea when he received a comprehensive briefing on Thursday at the presidential villa in Abuja from the Ulamas, who were led into the meeting by Sheikh Bala Lau.

A statement issued by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), informed that the briefing followed the Ulamas’ two most recent visits to the Niger Republic.

It revealed that the Islamic leaders had informed the President that the military junta was open to deepening dialogue with ECOWAS as more steps are being taken to forestall armed conflict with a more detailed acceptance of the ECOWAS position by Niger military council officials.

Responding to the delegation of Ulamas, against the backdrop of ethnic rumours peddled by domestic political figures inside and outside of the country, President Tinubu emphasised that he is at the forefront of a peaceful resolution of the crisis, even in the midst of more hawkish individuals urging swifter intervention.

“I am managing a very serious situation. If you leave ECOWAS aside, other people will react, those who are outside of our control. I am the one holding those sides back. I am the one holding back EcoWAS,” he disclosed.

Addressing the urgency of the situation, the president added: ‘Even as of this morning, I have been inundated with phone calls on the readiness of countries with their military force and contributions. However, I told them to wait. I am meeting with the Ulamas, and I will get back to you.”

President Tinubu told the Islamic delegation that the military junta must be held accountable for putting the entire people of the Niger Republic in jeopardy.

”They cannot use the gun given to them to protect the sovereignty of the country and turn it against the people of the country,” he said.

Tinubu pledged that ECOWAS will remain steadfast in its commitment to diplomatically engage with all stakeholders and seek a peaceful resolution to the impasse in the Niger Republic.

“I will draw a line in the sand and ask you to make arrangements to go back to the Niger Republic,” he stated.





On the request by the Islamic scholars for the Federal Government to monitor the distribution of palliatives to States, the President promised that more palliatives are coming for Micro, small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) nationwide.

He also appealed to state governments to ensure transparency and accountability in the distribution and management of these palliatives.

“The people reside in the States. Even if I set up a panel, I will have to go through the governors and the local governments. We will continue to talk to the governors. Nigerians must hold them accountable,” he continued.

“It’s unheard of that in a constitutional democracy; a president will sit here and give orders to States. I can only appeal to them to implement. The people reside in the states, and if the Governor is not doing well, the people must vote them out,” he concluded.

