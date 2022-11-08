Delta govt releases N5bn for pension arrears

Delta State Government has released the sum of N5 billion for the payment of pension arrears to retirees in the state.

According to a statement by the State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, the sum of N2.5 billion was released for the payment of pension arrears for state pensioners while N2.5 billion was also released as a grant to the Local Government Pensions Bureau for the payment of Local Government and primary school retirees.

Aniagwu said the gesture was part of the government’s efforts at ameliorating the plight of the affected senior citizens in the state.

The Information Commissioner commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his avowed commitment to the welfare and well-being of citizens of the state.

