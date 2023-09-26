The Delta state government has exposed a brothel Quarters and, as a result, retrieved illegal items at Sapele, Delta.

The state government, through its Office of Human Trafficking and Illicit Drugs, raided a popular hotel along a new road in Sapele and a brothel in the Ogun-Aja area in its quest to ensure a drug-free environment in Sapele LGA and Delta State in particular.

In a viral video, the young ladies involved in prostitution were all gathered outside the brothel by officers, while some unlawful drugs were discovered.

