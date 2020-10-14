A budget estimate of N378 billion which has been approved by the Delta State government for 2021 fiscal year is expected to be presented to the state House of Assembly next week.

Disclosing this to newsmen after the state executive council meeting in Asaba, the Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu said that about N174 billion would be for recurrent expenditure while N203 billion would be channelled into critical infrastructure under capital expenditure, emphasising that the budget would be used mainly to advance the ‘Stronger Delta Vision’ of the state government.

According to him, a budget of N372 billion was presented at the meeting by the Economic Planning Ministry for consideration which was moved up to N378b after due adjustments.

“After some adjustments here and there and the need for us to also tackle certain critical infrastructure in the state, the budget was taken up to N378 billion. So, that is what is going to be presented to the state House of Assembly by the state governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa next week.”

“Good enough, in that budget, we have about N174 billion and some fractions that will be deployed to recurrent expenditure and the remaining N203 billion and some fractions will be deployed to address critical infrastructure in the state and this infrastructure is aimed at strengthening the ‘Stronger Delta Agenda’ of the administration.

Mr. Aniagwu disclosed that approval was also given for the concessioning of the Asaba International Airport for 30 years, adding that the airport would be developed to meet the world-class standard.

According to him, Exco also mandated the state Boundary Committee to take proactive steps towards addressing inter-community and interstate boundary disputes with a view to promoting peace and economic harmony between Delta and Edo states.

Mr. Aniagwu added that Exco gave approval for the appointment of Ovie Whiskey as the Ovie of Ijerhe Kingdom in Ethiope West Local Government Area of the state and Johnson Ologho as the Odion of Emevor in Isoko North Local Government Area of the state.

The Information Commissioner used the forum to debunk the rumour and reports that the total reconstruction of the pathological building and the upgrade of the clinical facilities of the Delta State University Teaching Hospital (DELSUTH), Oghara was being handled by a relative of the governor at a whopping amount of money.

He disclosed that the two projects were being handled by two reputable firms to enable the hospital be at par with the ones in developed societies.

On the flooding in parts of the state, Mr Aniagwu reiterated that the state government was not going to set up holding camps, adding that plans were on to mitigate the impact of the flood on citizens through the Ministry of Environment.