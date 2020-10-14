Your re-election a call to do more for Ondo people, group tells Akeredolu

A non-governmental organization, Waterways Foundation has lauded Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on his victory during last Saturday’s Ondo governorship election, calling on him to do more to the people of the state in his second term.

Akeredolu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC) emerged winner of the election according to the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) defeating his closet rival of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) with over 51 per cent of total votes cast.

Congratulating Governor Akeredolu, the founder of the group, Barrister Femi Ogunjumelo in a statement said the Governor’s victory was a call for him to consolidate on his achievements in his first term in office and do more for the people of Ondo State in his second term.

Ogunjumelo called on the Governor to ensure equitable distribution of projects across the three senatorial districts of the state in his second term while also ensuring that adequate attention is paid to human capital development.

He said, “I congratulate the Governor on his re-election. It’s a victory well-deserved. The re-election is a call for the Governor to do more for the teeming masses of the state.

“Our people deserve improved standard of living, a productive local economy, good schools, access to quality and affordable health care, good road network and constant electricity supply. I trust the Governor to concentrate more on these in his second term.”

He reiterated the need for the Governor to fulfill his electoral promise to the people of Ondo South Senatorial District that he will fix the perennial electricity crisis in the district that has kept many communities in the zone in perpetual darkness in the last ten years.

He commended the people of Ondo State for the peaceful conduct of the election, admonishing them to continue to demand good governance from their leaders.

Waterways Foundation has been at the forefront of making several interventionist projects in the state especially in Ondo South targeted at improving the living conditions of the people.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE