Delta State government has approved the establishment of 22 new schools comprising 9 primary and 13 secondary schools across the state.

The commissioner for works (Highways and urban roads), Noel Omodon disclosed this in Asaba while briefing journalists on some of the decisions reached at the State Executive Council (EXCO) meeting presided over by the deputy governor of the state, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro.

According to Omodon, the new schools were approved in response to the demand for schools in the areas where such educational facilities were lacking.

Apart from the approval for the establishment of the new schools, he said, the Exco also, approved the change of name and status of some of the existing primary and secondary schools in the state.

According to him, the payment of the counterpart funding for the UBE 2022 cycle was approved by the Exco to strengthen the delivery of qualitative educational services aimed at further promoting mass literacy in the state.

The works commissioner also disclosed that approval for the supply of laboratory/workshop equipment to the University of Delta was equally given to enhance academic activities in the university.

On the Kwale Industrial Park, Omodon said the meeting approved investment into a modern production facility at the park where things like flat bars, nails, screws and angles among others would be produced, adding that the state government had equally approved equity participation at the Kwale free zone (Industrial Park).

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Who Is Ethan Nwaneri, English Premier League’s Youngest Player Ever?

Nigerian born Arsenal wonderkid, Ethan Nwaneri, made history on Sunday when he became the youngest player ever to play in the English Premier League after coming off the bench for Fabio Vieira in a 3-0 win against Brentford at just 15 years and 181 days old…

Delta establishes 22 new schools

Fire Guts Seven Flats In Kwara

Early Sunday morning inferno reportedly engulfed a building of about seven flats in the Ilorin metropolis, Kwara State. Tribune Online gathered that the incident that happened at about 2:58 am was caused by a power surge…

Delta establishes 22 new schools





2023: Peter Obi Lacks Capacity To Solve Security Challenges ― Oshiomhole

Two-term Edo State governor and former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, has claimed that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, lacks the capacity to address the security challenges facing the country…