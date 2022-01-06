Delta commences payment of bursary to 18, 761 students

Education
By Alphonsus Agborh| Asaba
Delta commences payment of bursary, Okowa sacks aide over alleged recklessness, insubordination, Delta govt trains, empowers 250 fashion designers, Lawyer begs Okowa to pardon inmates to decongest correctional centres in Delta, Delta not threatened by Boko Haram insurgency, Delta govt plans to collect radio, TV license rates, Flood Alert: Delta govt, COVID-19 Delta cinema, Ughelli, bridge, 39. Okowa, COVID-19, Delta, facemask, delta students

AT least 18,761 students of Delta State origin in various tertiary institutions across the country are beneficiaries as the state’s Bursary and Scholarship Board commences payment of the Students Special Assistance Scheme, also known as ‘Okowa Alert.’

In a statement issued by the executive secretary of the board, Hon. Sunny Orishedere, the payment commenced on December 28, 2021, for those who registered for the 2020/2021 session and were cleared by their respective institutions.

The statement urged the beneficiaries to reciprocate the gesture of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, by being good ambassadors of the state.

The statement also lauded the governor for the gesture, adding that despite the challenging financial situation, he continually ensured that Delta State students studying in different tertiary institutions across the nation were paid regularly.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

You might also like
Education

Eko University of Medicine gets NUC, medical council full accreditation

Education

See, think beyond your certificate, Esep Le- Berger graduates told

Education

Lawmaker cautions students against consumption of illicit drugs

Education

AAU lecturers issue strike notice

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More