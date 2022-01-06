Delta commences payment of bursary to 18, 761 students

AT least 18,761 students of Delta State origin in various tertiary institutions across the country are beneficiaries as the state’s Bursary and Scholarship Board commences payment of the Students Special Assistance Scheme, also known as ‘Okowa Alert.’

In a statement issued by the executive secretary of the board, Hon. Sunny Orishedere, the payment commenced on December 28, 2021, for those who registered for the 2020/2021 session and were cleared by their respective institutions.

The statement urged the beneficiaries to reciprocate the gesture of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, by being good ambassadors of the state.

The statement also lauded the governor for the gesture, adding that despite the challenging financial situation, he continually ensured that Delta State students studying in different tertiary institutions across the nation were paid regularly.

