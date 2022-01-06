Olubadan-in-Council publicly announces Lekan Balogun as next Olubadan

Members of the Olubadan-in-council, on Wednesday, disclosed that they had chosen the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Senator Lekan Balogun, as the next Olubadan.

Ten members of the council affirmed their choice of Senator Balogun becoming the next Olubadan at a press conference they addressed at Mapo Hall, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Speaking on behalf of the council, the Otun Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chief Tajudeen Ajibola, hinged their decision on the 1957 Ibadan Chieftaincy declaration.

Ajibola added that there was no law stating that anyone with beaded crown cannot become the Olubadan of Ibadan.

This was as he added that the subsisting case in court had nothing to do with the right of the Olubadan-in-council as kingmakers to choose the next Olubadan.

Furthermore, Ajibola said Balogun was fit, sound, healthy in all ramifications to perform his roles as Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Others present at the press conference were Senator Balogun; Asipa Balogun of Ibadan, High Chief Kola Adegbola; Osi Balogun of Ibadan, High Chief Lateef Adebimpe; Balogun of Ibadan, High Chief Owolabi Olakunlehin; Asipa Olubadan of Ibadan, High Chief Eddy Oyewole.

Also present were the Ekerin Olubadan, High Chief Abiodun Kola-Daisi; Ekarun Olubadan, High Chief Amidu Ajibade and the Abese Olubadan, Chief Adebayo Akande.

Delivering his speech at the event, Senator Balogun enjoined all and sundry to discard “unfounded rumours and insinuations capable of disturbing the peace of Ibadanland.”

Balogun said the Olubadan-in-council was complying with traditional practice of Ibadan and was liaising with the Oyo State government to ensure that due processes are strictly followed towards emergence of the next Olubadan of Ibadanland.

We have chosen Lekan Balogun as next Olubadan, says Olubadan-in-council